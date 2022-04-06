Call for entries for annual Oswego County Student Art Show and Competition

PULASKI – the deadline for Oswego County students to submit art for the 26th Annual Oswego County Student Art Show and Competition is Saturday, April 9. Entries are judged and cash prizes will be awarded for exemplary artwork based on visual impact, originality, overall design and craftsmanship. Any student, grades seven-12, living in Oswego county including public, private and homeschool students may enter and any media is accepted.
The show which is hosted by the Salmon River Fine Arts Center in Pulaski will be judged this year by Pat Tanner, a former executive director of the center and Kelley Sheldon, an art teacher from Liverpool and former Oswego County student. Accepted artwork will be on display in the Salmon River Fine Arts Center Gallery from April 21 through May 21 as well as virtually online. There is a $5 entry fee for each submission and students may apply on their own or through their school district. See the prospectus and guidelines on the Salmon River Fine Arts Center website for more details. Because there are typically so many participating, the opening reception will still be held via Facebook Live at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.
“I’m always excited to see the diverse and inspiring work that our youth create.” says Billie Jo Peterson, show co-chair, art teacher and board member of the fine arts center. “We hope to have a great representation of art from students throughout the county.”
This show could not happen without the support of this year’s major sponsor Brent Deaton of Deaton’s Ace and Agway stores of Pulask. NBT bank has also agreed to help support this community event. If person or a business is interested in participating in this or other community art programs contact the Salmon River Fine Arts Center by calling 315-298-7007 or emailing sr.fine.arts.ctr@gmail.com.
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is an all volunteer-run, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski. The public may visit the gallery to view the current exhibit or purchase art by local member artists: Thursdays and Fridays noon–6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For information about the Salmon River Fine Arts Center visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com, the Arts Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/, call 315-298-7007 or email sr.fine.arts.ctr@gmail.com.
