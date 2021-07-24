Call for entries for “Hooked on the Salmon River” themed and juried show

PULASKI – Artists are invited to submit their art to this year’s Hooked on the Salmon River juried and themed show at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center. The show was created to showcase artwork from the region’s many fine artists who find inspiration from the river that runs past the art center through the small historic village of Pulaski. The show is open to all artists, from any location working in any genre. The only criteria is that the work submitted is themed or inspired by the Salmon River, its tributaries or wetlands. Cash prizes, including a $300 best of show, will be awarded based on originality, craftsmanship and adherence to the theme. The number of awards and categories will be based on the actual work accepted.
This year’s artwork will be juried by Ann Clarke, Associate Professor of the School of Art and Dean Emeritus of the College of Visual and Performing Arts and Comstock Art Facility for Syracuse University. “As an active artist who teaches and exhibits extensively around the country, we are honored that Ann has agreed to juror our ‘little’ show here in Pulaski,” says Ann Buchau, president of the board at the Arts Center.
Submissions must be photographed and emailed to the art center no later than Aug. 7. Once the entries are reviewed, artists will be notified of acceptance via email on Aug. 13. Interested artists will find complete guidelines and details in the show prospectus posted on the art center website.
The center plans to host an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27. The award ceremony will be at 7 p.m. and will also be recorded on Facebook live. The art center requests that visitors who would like to attend and are not fully vaccinated wear a mask. The exhibit will be on display from Aug. 27 through Oct. 27 at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center, located at 4848 N. Jefferson St. in Pulaski. This is when fishing and tourism is at its peak for this small town.
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is grateful to Douglaston Salmon Run –Garrett Brancy, the Barclays and all the people behind the scenes at Douglaston Salmon Run for their support, as well as Edward Jones and Kate Connell the local financial advisor in Pulaski for their commitment to investing in the local community and specifically for providing funding to make this show possible.
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is an all volunteer-run, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, offering community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich the community. For information about the Salmon River Fine Arts Center, or to participate or help support this or other community art programs, visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com, the Arts Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/, call 315-298-7007 or email sr.fine.arts.ctr@gmail.com.
