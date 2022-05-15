Call for entries for the Edward Jones “Sunday Artists” 2022 Show and Competition

PULASKI – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is asking amature and non-professional artists (anyone not earning a living from their art) to submit artwork to be considered for the Edward Jones “Sunday Artists” Show and Competition. All artwork must be received by Saturday, May 21. Artists must be 18 years or older and may enter up to four pieces in any media form. This year’s exhibit runs May 27 through July 2 and will be hung in the gallery of the Art Center as well as displayed online. Cash prizes will be awarded for exemplary artwork based on visual impact, originality, overall design and craftsmanship.
This year’s show will be judged by Kristy (Askins) Hoover, an award winning multi-media artist located in Watertown. Hoover is currently an adjunct professor at SUNY Oswego, and also works as an art instructor in various mediums while operating and managing a ceramics studio at Orion Art Gallery and Studio in Alexandria Bay. For details on how to submit art for the show, see the prospectus and guidelines on the website: salmonriverfineartscenter.com or contact the art center.
Edward Jones in Pulaski is once again the title sponsor for this annual show.
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is a volunteer-run, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, offering volunteer driven community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich the community. For information about the Salmon River Fine Arts Center, or to participate in this or other community art programs, or classes visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com, the Arts Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/, call 315-298-7007 or email sr.fine.arts.ctr@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.