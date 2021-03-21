Call for entries the 25th Annual Oswego County Student Art Show and Competition

PULASKI – The deadline to submit art for the 25th Annual Oswego County Student Art Show and Competition is quickly approaching and the Salmon River Fine Arts Center is calling for entries. All artwork must be received by Saturday, March 27. This year’s exhibit, which runs April 11 through May 6, will be hung in the gallery of the art center as well as displayed online for viewing.
Any student, grades seven-12, living in Oswego County including public, private and homeschool students may enter and any media is accepted. Cash prizes will be awarded for exemplary artwork based on visual impact, originality, overall design and craftsmanship. There is a $5 entry fee for each submission and students may apply on their own or through their school district. See the prospectus and guidelines on the website salmonriverfineartscenter.com for more details.
“The show is a wonderful way to reward and celebrate the talent of our youth and allows the whole community to view their inspiring work,” says Ann Buchau, Board President.
To avoid large gatherings, the opening reception will be held via Facebook Live at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 11. This show is made possible through the sponsorship from Deaton’s Ace and Agway stores of Pulaski.
If interested in participating in this or other community art programs contact the Salmon River Fine Arts Center by calling 315-298-7007 or emailing sr.fine.arts.ctr@gmail.com.
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, offering volunteer driven community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich the community. For information about the fine arts center, visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com or the arts center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/.
