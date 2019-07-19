SACKETS HARBOR — For the past 48 years, organizers of the Can-Am International festival have always welcomed our friends from north of the border.
And this year’s festival, which kicks off at 10 a.m. July 20 and continues July 21 throughout the village, is no exception. The festival is going back to a two-day event after a few years of just being held on just one.
The festival, presented by the village of Sackets Harbor and the town of Hounsfield, offers food, music and arts and crafts along historic West Main Street and in Market Square Park.
The festival’s most popular attraction is the parade that will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 20. It begins near the Sackets Harbor school on Broad Street and ends near the gazebo on West Main Street.
Music will kick off at Pepsi Stage, near the Seaway Discovery Trail, at 1:30 p.m. July 20 with Downbeat Percussion, the official drum group of the Buffalo Bills. Hot Kogan takes the stage from 3 to 5 p.m. Prime Time Horns will finish off the block party from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The eighth annual Can-Am Festival Sackets Speedster Challenge Races will also be held July 20 featuring soap box-derby style cars that will race down West Main Street.
Registration for the derby will be at 1:15 p.m., with racing at 2.
Other attractions this weekend will include the Thompson Park Traveling Zoo, food and arts vendors, children’s entertainment, a farmers market, a wine garden and performances of Aerial Arts. The Hay Memorial Library will have a books and baked goods sale and a kite festival will be held at the battlefield.
July 21’s events will include many of the same attractions along with a vintage baseball game at the battlefield.
