BREWERTON - The Canal Side Concert Series is held at Riverfront Park, 5449 Bennett St. in Brewerton, Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m.
On Aug. 15 Kaleb Dorr will perform easy listening, acoustic and folk rock. This concert is sponsored by NOPL.
On Aug. 22 Elvis impersonator Tom Gilbo and the Blues Suedes will perform. This concert is sponsored by Dailey’s Pour House.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.