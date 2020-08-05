Many knew it was inevitable. Many say it was the right decision.
But in the end, all say the cancellation of this fall’s New York State Field Band Conference season due to COVID-19 is still sad and disappointing.
“I feel so sad for my kids,” said John Bird, director of the Marching Firebirds at John C. Birdlebough High School in Phoenix. “But from a safety standpoint, there is no other way to do it.”
For the first time in the field band conference history that dates back almost 50 years, the entire season and the state championships have been canceled. That means thousands of student musicians and color guard members across the state will not perform each week from early September through the end of October.
Students also will not vie for the coveted Governor’s Trophy given to the best bands in the state at the state Championships in late October at the Carrier Dome.
In Oswego County, the cancellation affects a few hundred students in the Central Square, Oswego and Phoenix school districts
“It’s unfortunate, but nobody’s really surprised,” said Ron Haldeman, director of the Redhawk Regiment field band at Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square. “Really there is nothing we can do about it.”
On July 27, the New York State Field Band Conference posted the following on its website:
“It is with great regret that our conference has voted to end the 2020 competitive field band season. After meeting for several months and creating multiple contingency plans, our directors remained hopeful that some version of our traditional in-person season could be offered.”
“However, after careful research and discussion with directors, consultants and other state associations, the New York State Field Band Conference has decided that the 2020 competitive field band season must be canceled.”
“While we are extremely disappointed in this outcome, the NYSFBC remains committed to offering educational experiences for our member schools, students, directors and communities. The NYSFBC is currently exploring several virtual performance options and will send out additional information about these opportunities in the coming weeks.”
“Additionally, the NYSFBC is optimistic that individual school districts may be able to safely allow in-person band rehearsals and parent/community performances this fall. The NYSFBC highly encourages the exploration of this possibility, where appropriate, so that students may participate in this wonderful activity that provides a vital piece of the social-emotional education of the students in New York state.”
William Palange, a retired band director from Oswego High School, said schools are going to try to tailor band activities while meeting “guidelines of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and the state.” But he said “it is not going to be the activity that everyone knows.”
Rules that came down from the state included 12-foot distancing for students in activities such as band or chorus. While that might work for a concert band or chorus with students standing or sitting on a stage, it “is unrealistic” for a field band, Palange said.
Field band members are standing, almost constantly marching and playing music or twirling flags and are normally shoulder to shoulder to create razor-straight lines in their formations.
Craig Elwood, a retired band director from Paul V. Moore in Central Square who also directs the state championship show each year, said directors and others from across the state worked for four months on coming up with some way to conduct the field band season.
“It got to the point that we knew it couldn’t be done,” he said. “It’s devastating. The students live for this.”
Palange said for many students, band and especially the thrill of the field band season is one of the big draws for high school.
“Some come to school for these fine arts events,” he said. “But the decision to suspend is prudent.”
During the field band season, bands travel throughout the state each weekend to compete in a show. Palange said not only would this put students and staff at risk by being close to other students, but he said judges for the shows come from across the country.
“We have to keep the students safe. We need them all,” Palange said. “I’m glad the field band conference made this decision.”
Bird and other directors said while all students are hurt by this decision, he especially feels for his seniors. “I know they are all heartbroken.”
Elwood said he hopes field band programs across the state – there are about 53 competitors in the state championships – survive the season cancellation.
“If something has to be cut coming out of this, it might be this,” he said.
Haldeman said he hopes all school districts realize the importance of music education and the field band competitions to their students’ lives and education.
“I think any district that values music would not do that (cut program),” he said. “I think it’s important and we would not want to deny our kids.”
In addition to the field band season, other band activities that were cut in mid-season when the coronavirus came to a head in March were the Drum Line competition season and the Mid-York Color Guard competition season. Drum lines and color guards have their own competitions in the winter and then most also compete with the field bands in the fall.
