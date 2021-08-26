SYRACUSE — A Canton-based band known for its original music will perform at the New York State Fair on Saturday.
It’s the latest feather in the cap for the Waydown Wailers, which, in addition to its popular solo concerts in the area, has opened for Lady Antebellum, the Charlie Daniels Band, Devon Allman, Erica Nicole, John Anderson, Professor Louie and the Crowmatix, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Spin Doctors and others.
The band is scheduled to perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at the fair’s Chevy Park Experience Stage, located on the west end of the fairgrounds. The fair says the stage features “national touring acts in a diverse lineup.”
Waydown Wailers will be followed by the Beach Boys, scheduled for the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m. Saturday.
“It hasn’t been easy getting that stage,” said Michael “Scruffy” Scriminger, Waydown Wailer drummer. “But I don’t give up easily.”
Chevy Park Stage is separate from the Chevy Court stage, near the fair’s front entrance.
Waydown Wailers have become especially popular in the Central New York area.
“We’ve become a Syracuse band,” Mr. Scriminger said.
The band’s music has been called everything from blues, country rock to swamp southern rock. It released its first album, “State of the Union,” in 2013. That was followed by “Empty Promises” in 2016 and “Backland Blues” in 2018. All albums received national radio-play.
In addition to Mr. Scriminger, Waydown Wailers consist of David Parker, rhythm, lead guitar and vocals; his brother Christian Parker, rhythm and lead guitar and Connor Pelkey, bass and backing vocals.
In the past year or so, some minor shuffling occurred in the band’s lineup.
Mr. Scriminger said that Mr. Pelkey moved to Pennsylvania. The distance made it difficult for him to rehearse with the band.
“Last spring, I knew some local guys and got together in a barn for what I called wood-shedding and started jamming to keep our chops up,” Mr. Scriminger said. “The next I know, we added a keyboardist and we decided to keep this bass player, who could be a substitute when Connor couldn’t make it. So now, we got two bass players and a keyboardist.”
The bass players is Joe Thomas. Sean Cunningham is the keyboardist.
“It does gives us some new sounds,” Mr. Scriminger said.
