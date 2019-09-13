CANTON — The community’s most renowned artists will once again be celebrated in the village park for the 18th annual Remington Arts Festival Art Show and Sale.
More than 30 artists will display and sell their work at the Sept. 28 event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no admission fee.
Live music will include a performance by Nicholfalls, three sisters from Nicholville who play fiddles. Free horse-drawn carriage rides will take visitors to historic spots around the downtown area between noon and 3 p.m.
This year, the St. Lawrence County Arts Council will take the lead on coordinating the event, which in the past has been headed by a volunteer from the community. Last year’s coordinator, Lenore VanderZee, is assisting in the transition.
“We thought this show was a good fit for us,” said Maggie McKenna, arts council executive director. “We’re working together on a transition plan.”
The juried show will feature a wide variety of artwork such as pottery, textiles, jewelry, photography, paintings. Many vendors are local artists who choose to participate each year.
“It’s amazing how much talent we have in this area,” Ms. McKenna said. “It’s really great to have something fun and entertaining going on. It adds an extra layer of vibrancy to downtown,”
The event coincides with Family Weekend at St. Lawrence University, which helps bring more visitors to the park to explore the variety of booths and visit with artists. It also helps bring people to downtown eateries and shops.
It will also celebrate the early life of Frederic S. Remington, the world renowned painter, illustrator and sculptor who was born Oct. 4, 1861 in Canton. He lived here until he was 11, when he moved with his family to Ogdensburg, where he attended the Vermont Episcopal Institute, a church-run military school where he took his first drawing lessons.
Remington became famous for his depictions of the Old American West that focused on cowboys, American Indians and the U.S. Calvary.
While the Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg is well known, Ms. McKenna said people are also curious about Remington’s early life in Canton.
“Remington being born in Canton is a little nugget of history people like to know and hold on to,” she said.
A student artwork show will not be part of this year’s festival because it was decided that it was too early in the school year to generate enough participation.
The event is a collaboration between the arts council and the town and village of Canton.
In future years, Ms. McKenna said she would like the festival to collaborate more with the Canton Chamber of Commerce and other Canton organizations.
The following artists are scheduled to participate: The Leather Artisan, Adirondack Frames and Photographs, Rendezvous With Art, My Corner Studio, Goblins’ Market, TAUNY Painters Circle, David Crowell, Adirondack Fragrance & Flavor Farm, Marie Engels, Harvest Herb Company, Boonies Photography & Art, Heron Art, ADK Rustiques, Second Chances, Pottery and Tiles by Nan Lazovik,Crafty Crew and Rockhead Creations, Sara E Lynch, B. Maxson Art Studios, Debra Monteith Jewelry,The Mud Maiden,ArtByMariaPP, 2nd Time Around, White Stone Farm,The Nut Shop International,Romi Sebald,Cait Throop and Liza LaBarge Paige.
