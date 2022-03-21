CANTON — Thespians at Canton High School have less than a week to put the finishing touches on their spring musical.
Auditions were held in December, Stage Director and Guidance Counselor Lindsay L. Fifield said, so that the actors could begin rehearsing as soon as they got back to school in January.
The show is the 1992 Best Musical Tony Award winning, “Crazy About You,” with book by Ken Ludwig, lyrics by Ira Gershwin and music by George Gershwin.
The musical is largely based on the Gershwins’s 1930 musical Girl Crazy, but also incorporates songs from several other productions.
The show will feature 25 students on stage with 10 or 12 on the tech crew backstage and a pit orchestra.
“We have a lot of moving set pieces in the show,” Mrs. Fifield said.
The show is reminiscent of the classic Hollywood musicals, Mrs. Fifield said.
“We have cowboys and showgirls,” she said.
The biggest challenge for the student performers could be the dance numbers, which include tap dancing.
“We don’t have a dance program in Canton,” said Kimberly Busch, music director and grade 5-12 vocal music instructor.
Most of the students in the show started performing for Mrs. Busch in junior musicals in sixth and seventh grades.
“By the time they get to high school they have the basic skills,” she said.
While a great show is the goal, there is more to the spring musical than the final performance, Mrs. Fifield said.
“It’s all about the process. We watch these kids who don’t always feel like they are part of a group come together and end up feeling like they are part of a family,” she said.
The musical will be performed Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Hugh C. Williams High School auditorium. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $7 for senior citizens and students. Tickets will be sold at the high school office during normal business hours and may also be purchased at the door. This year, tickets will be general seating rather than assigned seating.
Cast members include: Chloe O’Shea, Emma Gainey, Aiden Rodriguez-Doyle, Julian Dodds, Emily Ames, Nathan Lyndaker, Nolan Swinwood, Rylan Powell, Kayla Larabee, Lorelei Harper, Cat Henry, Maria Tartaglia, Sophia Tartaglia, Olivia Sommerstein, Alli Shorette, Gabby Schuckers, Henry Hebb, Izzy Gustafson, Shoham Zuker, Lucas Watts, Johanna Tupper, Kaden Worthley, Eric Choi, Natalie Todd and Josie Schonberg.
Set managers are Caroline Hines, Peyton Tayler and Matt Gainey.
The show is presented in two acts and runs close to three hours with an intermission.
