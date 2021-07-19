CANTON — The Recreation Department is hosting a four-day introduction to dance program for kids next week.
The program will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29, in the Riley Room on the upper level of the Canton Pavilion. Lessons are designed for children ages 6 to 9, and the cost is $15 for all four days.
Canton Central School graduate Abby Metcalf will lead the program with 14 years of dance experience. Classes will focus on basic introduction to ballet and jazz, starting with positions and building to routines. No prior experience or special shoes are required.
Register for the program online at forms.gle/G9C1uVuXw5448wJy8. Payment may be submitted by cash or check on the first day of the program.
More information about the Recreation Department’s summer programming is posted to cantonny.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.