CANTON — The Taylor Park Beach is set to open on May 28 if the weather cooperates.
Recent heavy rains have caused the Grasse River to rise precipitously and the high water is preventing the installation of docks and buoy lines to mark the swimming area.
St. Lawrence County Public Health has to inspect the beach and its facilities before it can open for the season and the swimming lines need to be in the water for that to happen, Canton Recreation Director Meghan E. Richardson said.
Otherwise, Taylor Park is in good shape, Ms. Richardson said. The new adaptive canoe and kayak launch was installed just prior to the annual Canoe Weekend and recreation staff worked on cleaning up and painting before the weekend as well.
“We have 13 returning life guards,” Ms. Richardson said. “We have a big group that has a lot of experience.”
One lifeguard is back for a fourth season and two are back for a third.
“That gives us some good leadership.” Ms. Richardson said.
Elizabeth Burke has returned to conduct swimming lessons, which begin on July 11, Ms. Richardson said.
The program lasts four weeks. The first three will be held at the pool at Canton Central School and the final week will be at the beach.
Kayak rentals will be available at the beach for $5 per hour. There are eight single boats available and one tandem.
The beach will be open on weekends only until June 27, when school lets out for the summer. The beach will close at the conclusion of Labor Day weekend, Ms. Richardson said.
The recreation department is finalizing plans for a kayak and canoe safety course, a volleyball clinic, a tennis clinic, a gardening and bugs program with littleGrasse Foodworks.
There will also be a junior golf clinic at Partridge Run Golf Course.
