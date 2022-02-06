CANTON — Elana Abplanalp, 13, of Canton, waited patiently with her grandfather, Timothy I. Abplanalp, as the Nature Up North Cardboard Sled Races got underway at SUNY Canton Saturday.
The sled races, part of the Canton Chamber of Commerce’s Winterfest, were back after a one-year hiatus due to COVID, Nature Up North Director Erika L. Barthelmess said.
Ms. Barthelmess, a professor of biology at St. Lawrence University, said there were about 15 sleds signed up for the contest.
“Given that it’s about 10 degrees today, we’re delighted,” she said.
Miss Abplanalp was taking advantage of the cold conditions by keeping her sled with the bottom side up so it would be colder when it came time to go down the hill.
“It basically has a trash bag on the bottom and a curve up front to go through the snow,” the seventh grader at J.M. McKenney Middle School in Canton said.
This was Miss Abplanalp’s third year taking part in the annual event.
Her last sled was made with a cardboard TV box which came equipped with a slick finish.
Her sled this year was decorated with signs that fell off during her practice run. The cold was too much for the duct tape that held them in place.
The experimental nature of the various cardboard entries resulted in debris-filled lanes and lots of paddling and rocking to get each sled to the finish line.
Highlights of the competition included a spirited sled shredding competition between teams from SUNY Canton and Clarkson University and the return of a cardboard replica of a Star Wars X-wing starfighter that went off course, scattering spectators.
Canton Winterfest continues all week.
The schedule includes:
Sunday
Family Fun Day at Dreaming Tree Ranch from 1 to 5 p.m. with cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, pond hockey and open skating.
Wednesday
Canton Golden Bears Boys & Girls Track & Field championships vs. multiple schools, St. Lawrence
University 6 p.m.
Thursday
Canton Golden Bears Boys Varsity Basketball vs. Salmon River, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Wine Tasting at Riverside Liquor from 4 to 7 p.m.
SUNY Canton Women’s Hockey vs. Oswego State, SUNY Canton Roos House, 4 p.m.
SUNY Canton Men’s Hockey vs. Rivier University, SUNY Canton Roos House, 7 p.m.
SUNY Canton Men’s Basketball vs. SUNY Delhi, SUNY Canton Roos House, 5:30 p.m.
SUNY Canton Women’s Basketball vs. SUNY Delhi, SUNY Canton Roos House, 7:30 p.m.
St. Lawrence Men’s Hockey vs. Quinnipiac University, Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.
Anime Club at Canton Free Library from 5 to 7 p.m.
Saturday
Nature’s Storehouse at TAUNY’S kitchen: Rainbow Crabtree will be making crepes. People will be able to watch the process and have a take-out crepe, while supplies last, 11 a.m. to noon.
SUNY Canton Women’s Basketball, senior night vs. SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Canton Roos House, 3 p.m.
SUNY Canton Men’s Hockey vs. Rivier University, SUNY Canton Roos House, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence Men’s Hockey vs. Princeton University, Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.
Feb. 13
Singing Valentines: Representatives from the Canton Goldenaires Men’s Barbershop Chorus will be delivering Singing Valentines starting at 8 a.m. and will continue throughout Valentine’s Day. To order a Singing Valentine, call Vickie at 315-261-9828 or 315-379-9848.
Family Snowshoe Event at Indian Creek Nature Center, from 10 a.m. to noon. Snowshoes available at no cost to participants. Meet at the main entrance, 770 County Route 14.
