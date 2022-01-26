CANTON — The Chamber of Commerce’s annual Winterfest celebration kicks off Feb. 3, but residents are already getting ready for the fun.
Buttons that help fund the event are on sale at stores, offices and banks across the community.
The buttons, designed by Natalie Todd, a sophomore at Hugh C. Williams High School, cost $3 and come with an entry into a raffle with more than a dozen prizes, including a stay at Golden Arrow Lake Side Resort in Lake Placid and several gift certificates for local businesses.
Downtown businesses are taking part in a window decorating contest that allows customers to vote for a winner. The ballot is online at wdt.me/9n3R58. Voting concludes Monday.
A full calendar of events can be found at wdt.me/HeV6f2.
Highlights include Nature Up North’s 4th annual Cardboard Sled race at SUNY Canton on Feb 4. Competitors will use sleds they’ve created from cardboard, duct tape, recycled plastic, bags, paint and glue.
Sled judging will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m., with the races beginning at 10:30.
Sleds will be judged in special categories and by division for fastest time. Divisions are Youth (12 and younger); Open (13 and older); Family (multi-ages); and College. To pre-register, email info@natureupnorth.org with your team name, participant names and grades, and division. Directions to the sledding hill can be found on the Nature Up North website.
On Feb. 6, Dreaming Tree Ranch will hold a family fun day from 1 to 5 p.m. including cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, pond hockey and open skating.
The Indian Creek Nature Center will host a family snowshoe event from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 13. Snowshoes will be available at no cost to participants.
