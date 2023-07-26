CAPE VINCENT — The Cape Vincent Arts Council is hoping that the second annual NNY Riverside Music and Arts Festival will bring in even more people than the inaugural festival, said Stacie M. Rogers, the council’s vice president.
Local businesses sponsor the event, which is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Last year’s inaugural turnout “was great” Rogers said.
“We really love our music scene here in Cape Vincent,” she said.
The festival lines up with the summer concert series that features a performance every Saturday.
Rogers said the festival was conceived by the organizers of another music event in the Cape called the Stroll on Broadway which Rogers said is for a different demographic and genre of music.
Rogers said after each event, she takes notes on aspects of the festival that need improvement or went well.
For next year’s event, Rogers will spend that couple of days after this weekend taking notes, then let it rest for at least a month, partially due to other events that need her attention.
The village green is a good venue to hold an event like this, Rogers said.
“We’ve got the businesses right across the road, you can find everything that you need, you’ve got the coffee shop, the local grocery store, you’ve got gift shops,” she said. “It really is such a great day.”
Rogers said the neighboring businesses loved the event last year.
“A majority of the downtown businesses help sponsor this event,” she said. “It happens because they support it.”
A few hundred people showed up to the event last year and Rogers is hoping they can crawl a little bit closer to that 1,000 people mark.
As part of the event, artist vendors have been added.
“We’ll continue to expand on that a little bit to bring even more people,” she said.
The artists will be set up on the edge of the village green.
Rogers said they won’t see the event’s true potential until the event is about five years in.
In order to find singers for the event, Rogers and the owner of Cup of Joy, Amanda Derouchie, spent a winter going around the community to find artists. Rogers has also been a part of the Stroll on Broadway event that takes place at the end of August.
“I know a lot of musicians already and we just started going to as many different local music shows as we could find,” she said.
The community overall was very receptive and enjoyed the event last year, Rogers said.
“So many people enjoyed it, so many people appreciated it, said it was different than everything else that we’ve done on the green,” she said.
The free event, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the village green, will feature a variety of NNY musicians and artists displaying their talents. Music will take place throughout the day with performances on two stages.
The music schedule:
11 a.m.: Emma Broulliard
Noon: Tyler Sorrell
1 p.m.: Brittany Cean
2 p.m.: Tim Greening & Friends
4 p.m.: Joey Collins & the Creatives
5 p.m: Moody Octopus
6 p.m.: Oceans Below
Artists who will have works on display and for sale include:
Brenda Maxson Art Studios
Driftwood Divas
Tracey Jean Mixed Media Artist
Dragonwood Studio at Riedi’s Handcrafted
Art by Baumeister
St. Lawrence Soap Co
For more information visit www.capevincentartscouncil.org.
