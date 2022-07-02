CAPE VINCENT — The Concert on the Green summer concert series got underway Saturday with a performance by classical guitarist Gary Walts.
The free concerts in the series, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., are sponsored by the Cape Vincent Arts Council. The rain location is the fire hall on Broadway Street.
Mr. Walts is a classical and fingerstyle guitarist who plays some of the world’s most beautiful guitar music, from the Beatles to Bach. He learned to play guitar locally from well-known guitar teacher Ron Sacci. In the 1980s, he studied with virtuoso Christopher Parkening in master classes at Messiah College in Pennsylvania.
He performs regularly in the north country/Thousand Islands region and is also an award-winning photographer.
The next Concert on the Green will be Saturday, July 16 with rock ’n roll music of Tommy Gunn.
Patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and/or blanket. For more information, call 315-654-2413.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.