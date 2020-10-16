Capt. Janeway returns to space

Captain Janeway is headed back to space.
Kate Mulgrew will reprise her famous role as Captain Kathryn Janeway in Nickelodeon’s new animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy,” the network announced this month.
“I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in ‘Star Trek: Prodigy,’” the “Orange is the New Black” alum said in a statement.
“How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me.”
Janeway, the first female “Voyager” captain, will join the animated show about “a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.”
“Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors,” executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in a statement.
“She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding. We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she.”
Mulgrew said during the surprise announcement at the virtual New York Comic Con that Kurtzman had approached her more than a year ago about revisiting the role.
“Prodigy,” which is expected to premiere next year, is the second animated “Star Trek” spinoff, following CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” starring Jerry O’Connell.
The third season of “Star Trek: Discovery” premiered on Thursday.
