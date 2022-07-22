Captain, 3 others haul in 60-inch muskie near Henderson Harbor

Gene Bolton, left, holds a nearly 60-inch muskie with his charter guest, Bob Slater. Provided photo

HENDERSON — It took a guided charter nearly 40 minutes to reel in a muskellunge nearly 60 inches long.

Captain Gene P. Bolton, of Sunken Treasure Fishing Charters in Henderson, and his deckmate and fiancee, Samantha Cota, took out father-daughter Bob and Stephanie Slater for a trip a few weeks ago. They went out and caught some bass and some perch before heading out to the walleye grounds between Calf Island and Little Galloo Island, near Henderson Harbor.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.