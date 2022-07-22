HENDERSON — It took a guided charter nearly 40 minutes to reel in a muskellunge nearly 60 inches long.
Captain Gene P. Bolton, of Sunken Treasure Fishing Charters in Henderson, and his deckmate and fiancee, Samantha Cota, took out father-daughter Bob and Stephanie Slater for a trip a few weeks ago. They went out and caught some bass and some perch before heading out to the walleye grounds between Calf Island and Little Galloo Island, near Henderson Harbor.
They fished there for a while and were about to head in when they noticed a big fish was on one of the 10 lines.
“We hit a few bass and a walleye,” Mr. Bolton said, “and then bang, we hit that muskie.”
The muskellunge, muskie or musky for short, is known as the fish of 10,000 casts and is native to North America. Mr. Bolton has caught six in his decades of fishing, four of which were 45 inches, but what the group he guided caught a few weeks ago was on another level, he said.
A roughly 8-inch, purple candy flicker minnow lure made by Berkely had hooked a muskie with a body wider than a 5-gallon bucket. The group fought it for roughly 30 to 40 minutes, Mr. Bolton said, before they were able to get it in the boat. Before, Mr. Bolton had said to the guests, knowing how stressed and exhausted the fish was going to be, that they would only have around 20 seconds to measure it and then take a photo. They got it in and Mr. Bolton had to practically bear-hug the fish to carry it, and he could even feel a large fish the muskie had just eaten. They got the photo and then measured the fish at 59 7/8 inches and estimated its weight at around 65 pounds. The state record, caught Sept. 22, 1957 by Arthur Lawton on the St. Lawrence River in Jeffereson County, is 69 pounds, 15 ounces and 64.5 inches, according to the Department of Environmental Connservaton, but that was the last thing on their minds. Mr. Slater was already wanting to throw the fish back, and Mr. Bolton was happy to abide. Mr. Bolton said that does take them out of consideration for any records, but he didn’t care.
“Without questioning it, I would have wanted that fish swimming,” Mr. Bolton said. “I wouldn’t care what anybody thinks or says. As an outdoorsman, I always want these mature, big fish swimming away.”
There was concern at first as the muskie was not moving after they put it in the water. Mr. Bolton said he was going back and forth filling the fish’s gills with water and oxygen, hoping it would swim away. After about 40 minutes, they let the boat drift away from the fish. Still, as they got about 50 yards away, the fish wasn’t moving.
“At this point I was pretty upset,” Mr. Bolton said. “It was hurting us.”
Some more time went by and they decided to drive back up to the fish. When they got back to it, Mr. Bolton said it was like they had cannon-balled into the water as she let out a powerful surge toward the bottom of the lake, sending water spraying all over the place. It was a relief to the group as they tracked the muskie swimming all the way to the bottom.
Mr. Bolton just recently finished taking out 15 groups in 13 days. He said the fishing has been good so far but that the bait fish have been abundant. Bait fish can cause issues for fisherman as the fish they are targeting might as well eat the live bait instead of their artificial lures.
“You have to be on your game,” Mr. Bolton said. “You have to be learning. If you’re not learning every single day, you’re not going to be successful. I think that must be the most important component to guiding these days.”
But Mr. Bolton and the crew are confident at this point that they can target any species in the lake, of which there are many. That’s why if he takes a group out and doesn’t catch fish — it’s happened five times in his 10 years as a captain — the next charter is half off.
“What sets Henderson apart from other ports along the lake is we have all the structure,” Mr. Bolton said. “We have big shoals, big islands and river systems. We have more species on our end of the lake than anywhere else. I can’t speak for Canada, but when you’re on our end in Henderson, you have a lot of different options to target.”
