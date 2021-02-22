HANNIBAL — Three Hannibal Central School District students have advanced to the state level of a national art contest as a result of their original and creative artwork.
Warrior students Isabella Guan, Mandy Allen and Mitchell Hogan had their work selected to represent the district in the contest, which encouraged students from across the country to submit poetry or artwork that embraced the theme “My Future Career: Imagine the Possibilities.” The contest was sponsored by the National Career Development Association and coordinated on the district level by HCSD career resource specialist Meg Welling.
“We received so many wonderful submissions from our talented students,” Welling said. “The artwork showed their creativity and their ability to begin thinking about potential careers. These students know that the possibilities are endless!”
The winning submissions are now in the hands of state judges who will review each piece for originality, creativity and development of the national theme. The selected artwork at the state level will advance to nationals, and winners will be announced in May.
