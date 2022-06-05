CROGHAN — Caring Friends of the Community will be holding a garden tour in the Croghan area from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12.
Tickets are $12 and may be purchased at participants’ first stop where a booklet and map will be provided. Participants may visit as many of the gardens as they choose. At each stop, there will be the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for garden-related items and starter plants of many of the flowers featured in the gardens.
The service group, a Parish Relations group of people from St. Stephens and its mission churches, was established in 2015 to aid people in need of financial help du
e to sickness, accident or fire. The group also provides Christmas gifts to about 250 local people and sends cards of encouragement to community members and birthday cards to shut-ins and older adults.
“Come up and see our community in bloom,” said Linda Brouty-Baxter, a co-leader of the group. “All proceeds will be go right back to your friends, family and neighbors in time of need or just to say we care about you.”
Seven garden stops:
Leslie Moser, 7823 Aucter Road, Croghan
Jay and Cheryl Steiner, 9227 Devenines Road, Castorland
Therese Steiner, 6894 Shady Ave., Croghan
Connie and Randy Noftsier, 6910 George St., Croghan
Barb Pominville, 11037 Route 812, Croghan
Linda Kuhl, 10084 Route 812, Castorland
Linda Brouty-Baxter, 11057 Route 812, Castorland
