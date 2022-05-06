WATERTOWN — Sunshine, warmer weather and fair food is what north country residents are used to during the spring and summer months, and the Carnival Rides and Treats event at the Salmon Run Mall on Friday helped kick off fair season.
Salmon Run Mall’s website says that due to increased interest, a second weekend has been added starting Friday.
The event features traditional fair food, rides and games.
The Carnival Rides and Treats event continues from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The carnival will open again on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and continue with the same Saturday and Sunday hours as this weekend.
