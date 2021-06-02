WATERTOWN — A carnival with rides will be set up in the parking lot at the Salmon Run Mall this weekend.
All the fun will be in the parking lot adjacent to Olive Garden, starting Friday afternoon.
Rides include a merry-go-round, the scrambler, children’s train, a youth roller coaster and many more.
Wristbands can be purchased for unlimited rides for $20 per person. Guests can purchase bands on site at the ticket box office the day of the event.
The food court opens at noon Friday, with rides starting at 4 p.m. The rides and food court will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
To maintain social distancing, the number of wristbands will be limited and sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Carnival-goers also can enjoy fair food favorites from Big Kahuna Fair Foods, Ashley Lynn Winery and Main Event Amusements.
Statewide restrictions continue to lessen, however, several requirements will remain in place. Mask wearing is recommended for everyone and required for those who are not fully vaccinated.
Social distancing will be strictly enforced throughout the food and ride areas, and every attendee entering the ride area will go through a brief health screening, including questions on any COVID-19 symptoms, close contacts or recent positive COVID-19 test results.
Hand washing stations and hand sanitizing supplies will be available throughout the grounds.
Admission and parking are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.