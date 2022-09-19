Carp hunters build a better bait bomb

Bob Giordano, event coordinator for the Seaway 6 Pack Throw Down carp tournament, waits Thursday as his partner on Team Howie’s loads a bait bomb with cooked corn to chum the St. Lawrence River at Whittaker Park in Waddington in hopes of attracting fish. Carp Angler Group hosted the three-day tournament at various locations on the river between Ogdensburg and Waddington. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
