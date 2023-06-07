Carrie Underwood-Guns N’ Roses shouldn’t work, but it does

LAS VEGAS — Carrie Underwood says, “All these things shouldn’t work together, but they do.”
This is in reference to her burgeoning artistic partnership with Axl Rose and Guns N’ Roses. Underwood, who returns her “Reflection” residency show to Resorts World Theater on June 21-July 1, announced last week she’s opening for GNR on select dates in late summer.
The country superstar is GNR’s special guest for shows in Moncton, New Brunswick, on Aug. 5 and Montreal on Aug. 8. She also opens for the band in Nashville on Aug. 26. Underwood continues her Resorts World series in September, and again November-December.
The Underwood-Rose collaboration dates a little more than a year. The superstars first appeared together when Rose was her unbilled guest at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, in April 2022. The duo roared through “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City.”
Underwood joined GNR in Tottenham, England, the following July. Rose came back for an appearance in L.A. this past March, during Underwood’s “Denim & Rhinestones” tour. They sang “Welcome to the Jungle” as an encore.
Underwood picked Stagecoach because “it’s kind of in his neck of the woods” and quickly explained her admiration for Rose and the band.
“I really just kind of laid it all out there, the why, because I’m sure he was like, ‘Why would you want me to come out and sing with you? Why would I do that?’” Underwood said. “I basically just got the chance to tell him how much he has influenced me, and how much I loved his voice, and he agreed to it.”
Underwood went on to say, “I felt like it was unexpected, but it worked.”
The fan in Underwood surfaced during these performances.
“I feel like, anytime I’m around Axl, or any of the other Guns people, I’m just learning,” Underwood said. “I’m just sitting back, watching, taking it all in, and thanking my lucky stars I get to be there.”
“Reflection” is not due for an entire overhaul, just yet. But Underwood plans to slide a new number into the set list.
“We are adding one. I don’t know if I should do a spoiler alert, because at some point we will revamp the show,” Underwood said. “But I feel I haven’t quite given enough time in Vegas to give the show a total overhaul. So we’re just adding one, and you can find it.”
Good enough. We’re scrolling “Appetite For Destruction” for hints.
