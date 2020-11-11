CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled its annual holiday parade and fireworks display due to the current health crisis. However, the organization is sponsoring a number of holiday activities.
There will be a decorating contest for local businesses to decorate their storefronts and for residents to decorate their homes during December. The contest theme is “Christmas at the North Pole.”
Awards will be given for the top three businesses and top three residences.
To participate, contact the chamber at Carthagenychamber@gmail.com.
The chamber also will be decorating the Village Green on State Street. Local businesses and organizations are invited to each sponsor a tree for $50. Company names will displayed with the trees.
The chamber is dedicating one tree at the park for the annual Memory Tree. For a $3 donation each, names can be submitted through collection boxes at municipal offices and at local businesses.
A pre-recorded service will be shared on the chamber website at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5.
A collection of non-perishable food items is being conducted by the chamber with boxes at municipal offices and local businesses.
A coloring sheet may be downloaded from the chamber website and is also available at any of the food drop-off locations. The completed coloring sheets must be returned by Dec. 18 to be entered into a drawing for a special gift.
The chamber is also accepting letters to Santa until Dec. 18. Santa and his helpers will read the letters during a special online event.
