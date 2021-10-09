CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 and Auxiliary to promote military suicide awareness.
The organizations, along with sponsor Humana, will hold a Stop 22 walk at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. with a fee of $1 per participant.
“The VFW auxiliary brought the incentive to us and we are more than happy to be part of it,” said Rebecca Wallen, chamber director, noting it is a project for VFW Auxiliaries nationwide.
According to Veterans Affairs statistics, 22 veterans a day die by suicide, many due to suffering from post traumatic stress.
The walk will begin at Turning Point Park, off State Street along the Black River, proceed up the main roadway to South James Street and circle back on West Street to the park.
“The idea is to walk for 22 minutes in remembrance of the 22 veterans a day lost to suicide,” Ms. Wallen said.
Lowville’s Sunnycrest Flowers, a veteran-owned florist, is donating 100 yellow roses, representing remembrance, for the walkers to carry on the route.
“It will be a powerful statement,” Ms. Wallen said.
“In light of the recent suicides reported by Fort Drum, this is a very timely event to bring light to the issue,” said Dee Dee Guyette, auxiliary president. “Our post has been affected by this tragic situation.”
