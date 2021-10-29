Carthage church planning Crop Walk

CARTHAGE — To help the hungry locally and worldwide, a Crop Walk is being planned in the village.
“There are many children and families in our community, around the country and around the world that do not have the basic food and water that they need to survive,” said event organizer Erik Svereika, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Carthage. “Crop Walk is a ministry of Church World Services which has missions in over 150 countries. A good percentage of all money raised stays right here in the Carthage VEM (Village Ecumenical Ministries) Food Pantry. So this is a great opportunity to help children and families everywhere. Walkers raise money, seek out sponsors and donors who may pay a dollar amount per mile walked or may just make a flat fee donation. The actual walk also raises awareness of the need that exists in the world. In essence, we can save lives, one step at a time.”
Participants may register online as an individual or as a team. Donations may also be made online at https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/carthageny.
The local walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Turning Point Park off State Street. There are three routes available, a one-mile walk that starts at the gazebo at the park by the bridge, heading east on State Street to Monument Park and back. The two-mile walk crosses the bridge and processes on Bridge Street, West Carthage, to McDonald’s and back to the gazebo. For the three-mile walk, the two routes are combined.
Twenty-five percent of the funds raised are donated to the local food pantry.
For more information, contact Erik or Meredith Cathey at the First Baptist Church of Carthage at 315-493-1232.
