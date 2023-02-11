The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce hosted Winterfest fun on Saturday afternoon.
With sunny skies and mild temperatures, more than 150 turned out for the family-friendly event which included games and crafts for the children, a scavenger hunt, bake sale and book sale by the Carthage Free Library, raffles and a cardboard sled race.
