CARTHAGE — Carthage Little Theatre has announced auditions will be held for their summer production for the comedy, “The Queen of Bingo,” by Jeanne Michels and Phyllis Murphy. Auditions will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Carthage United Methodist Church, 608 State St.
The director, Frank Johnson Jr., is looking to cast two to four women and two men. He is also hoping to be able to cast understudies. This will be a cold reading from the script audition. Mr. Johnson asks that is anyone is interested in auditioning but cannot attend these set auditions, to call him at 315-440-9007 to make other arrangements.
“The Queen of Bingo” is about two sisters, Sis and Babe, who are best friends and have been attending Bingo night at St. Joseph’s for years. Sis is a good loser who just loves to play. Babe is a player who has always got to win. They dish the dirt, giggle like school girls and share old memories while playing the game. They compliment each other in ways only sisters can and they drive each other crazy in that same sisterly fashion. On this particular night, Babe and Sis share something new as they each confess a secret and find a special kind of redemption.
In addition to Sis and Babe, there are smaller roles to fill:
Father Mac, the priest who reads the announcements.
The Caller, one of those small town “ladies man” types who thinks the women are there just to see him.
Flo McPheeney, whose only lines are confirming the bingo numbers when someone yells “Bingo” but her face and attitude speak volumes whenever she catches her man, The Caller, flirting with women.
Sister Celeste, a no-nonsense nun who doesn’t speak, but watch out for that ruler she has in her hand.
“The Queen of Bingo” will be presented as a dinner theatre on Aug. 11, 12 and 13, at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant, 33936 Route 3.
Carthage Little Theatre is hoping to take this show “on the road” the following weekend to at least two, possibly three, additional nearby venues, but they will be cocktail shows, not dinner theater shows. Hopeful actors auditioning should be aware that they need to make sure they are available for any and all performances.
