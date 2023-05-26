Carthage Little Theatre plans auditions

CARTHAGE — Carthage Little Theatre has announced auditions will be held for their summer production for the comedy, “The Queen of Bingo,” by Jeanne Michels and Phyllis Murphy. Auditions will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Carthage United Methodist Church, 608 State St.

The director, Frank Johnson Jr., is looking to cast two to four women and two men. He is also hoping to be able to cast understudies. This will be a cold reading from the script audition. Mr. Johnson asks that is anyone is interested in auditioning but cannot attend these set auditions, to call him at 315-440-9007 to make other arrangements.

