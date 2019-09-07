CARTHAGE — Carthage Little Theatre has won two awards from the Theatre Association of New York State for its August production of “Grace & Glorie” by Tom Ziegler.
According to Little Theatre President Rhonda Revette, the theatre group joined the theater organization earlier in the summer and “Grace & Glorie” was the first production the Carthage troupe entered into the adjudication process.
An Excellence in Ensemble Acting award will be presented to actors Jane Bowman Jenkins and Kaitlyn Lee during the TANYS banquet in November. In addition, Ms. Revette will receive a Meritorious Achievement in Direction award.
“We must wait until October to find out if “Grace & Glorie” will be selected for presentation at the TANYS Festival that weekend in November. In the meantime, our actresses, Jane and Kaitlyn, must keep refreshing their memory with their script lines so they can be ready if we are selected,” Ms. Revette said.
If the production is chosen to be included in the festival, the Carthage troupe will have to transport the set to the Rome venue. During the fall production, the group will hold special raffles and a 50/50 drawing to help defray costs if they are selected.
The group will present, through special arrangement with playwright Leslie Kimbell, “Four Old Broads on the High Seas” as dinner theater Nov. 15, 16 and 17 at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant, 39936 state Route 3, Carthage.
The sequel to “Four Old Broads,” which the Carthage troupe performed a year ago, will be cast after auditions at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 20 at the Carthage United Methodist Church, 608 State St.
Michael Perfetto and Jane Jenkins Bowman will reprise their roles as Sam Smith and Maude Jenkins, respectively. Four adult females and five adult males are also needed.
More information on the troupe can be found on Facebook, by emailing carthagelittletheatre@yahoo.com or by calling 315-519-1959.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.