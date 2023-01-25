CARTHAGE — Although the musical “The Fantasticks” was postponed in early December, the cast and crew of Carthage Little Theatre’s mid-winter production is back in weekly rehearsals preparing for opening night in the first weekend of February. The show opens in a dinner theater venue at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant, 39936 State Route 3, on Friday, Feb. 3, with dinner at 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, are matinees with dinner at 1 p.m. and curtain time at 2. Reservations are limited at this time since those who had reservations for the December production were contacted and had the opportunity in early January to reinstate their reservations. If anyone is still interested in the production, contact Anne Rohr at 315-493-2329 by or before Monday. There are still a few seats available, particularly for the Friday night performance.
Directed by Tim Gilligan with Michael Perfetto as music director, the show’s cast includes Mindy High, Richard Blunden, Emma Montalvo Farrell, David Shaffer, Kaitlyn Lee, Rhonda Revette and Tanner Miller. Jane Bowman Jenkins serves as production coordinator, and Rebecca Schultz is the stage and prop manager.
