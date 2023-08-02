Carthage troupe plans summer show

CARTHAGE — Carthage Little Theatre will present a summer show — “The Queen of Bingo” by Jeanne Michels and Phyllis Murphy Aug. 11, 12 and 13 and Aug. 18 and 19.

The two-act comedy is about two sisters, Sis and Babe, who live in Battle Creek, Mich. They love to dish the dirt, laugh like school girls, share old memories and engage in self-reflection — all while playing Bingo at their local parish, St. Joe’s. Sis needs all the help she can get from her Bingo good luck charms to try and keep her younger sister under control. Babe is usually fun loving but on this particular Tuesday night she is irritable and on a sugar high.

