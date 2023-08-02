CARTHAGE — Carthage Little Theatre will present a summer show — “The Queen of Bingo” by Jeanne Michels and Phyllis Murphy Aug. 11, 12 and 13 and Aug. 18 and 19.
The two-act comedy is about two sisters, Sis and Babe, who live in Battle Creek, Mich. They love to dish the dirt, laugh like school girls, share old memories and engage in self-reflection — all while playing Bingo at their local parish, St. Joe’s. Sis needs all the help she can get from her Bingo good luck charms to try and keep her younger sister under control. Babe is usually fun loving but on this particular Tuesday night she is irritable and on a sugar high.
Sis is played by Marianne Dicob of Harrisville. Ms. Dicob made her Carthage Little Theatre debut last summer in “Mama Won’t Fly” as three different character roles. She brings Sis to life with sincerity and heart. Cast as Babe is Rhonda Revette. Ms. Revette is no stranger to the theatre troupe, having revived the organization in 2018 after a nearly two decade hiatus. She has directed six shows and performed in four others.
The “Queen of Bingo” has a small, but very effective cast that includes CLT and Little Theatre of Watertown veteran, James Williams Jr. as Father Mac, Mr. Williams was most recently seen as Hoke in CLTs 2018 production of “Driving Miss Daisy.” Another long time veteran of CLT, Vern LaVine is playing The Caller — a character that the audience hears but does not see. Mr. LaVine appeared in many of the old CLT productions, like “Jesus Christ Superstar” and Death Trap. Toni DeThomas plays the wife of The Caller. Ms. DeThomas made her debut in “Mama Won’t Fly” playing two characters. Rounding out the cast is Sister Silencia, who plays herself. Not much is known about Sister Silencia — mainly because she remains under her vows of silence.
The play is directed by Frank Johnson Jr., another CLT veteran who marks this show as his directorial debut. Mr. Johnson, appeared in CLT’s original presentation of “Jesus Christ Superstar” in 1979 with Mr. LaVine.
Carthage Little Theatre is trying to build awareness of its existence to the surrounding communities. So, for this show they are trying something new. They will be taking” The Queen of Bingo” on the road. In addition to the three shows that will be presented as a dinner theatre at its regular venue, Belva’s Sahara Restaurant, they will be offering a one night only performance at both the Carthage and Gouverneur Elks Lodges.
“The Queen of Bingo” offers something that no other show offers; the audience gets to play a game of Bingo together and someone is going to win a nice prize.
■ Belva’s Sahara Restaurant, 39936 State Route 3, Carthage
Cost: $40 per person, includes dinner, dessert, coffee bar, show, tax and tip. By reservation only.
Aug. 11: Buffet dinner at 6 p.m., curtain at 7 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 12: Buffet dinner at 1 p.m., curtain at 2 p.m, doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 13: Buffet dinner at 1 p.m, curtain at 2 p.m, doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Reservations are needed and seating is limited. Reservations begin July 21 and end Aug. 7. Call Anne Rohr at 315-493-2329 for reservations.
■ Carthage Elks Lodge No. 1762, 511 Fulton St., Carthage
Cost: $14 general admission, $12 senior/military/student
Aug. 18: Curtain at 7 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The lodge will be selling it’s regular Bingo menu, which includes hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, onion rings, French fries and mozzarella sticks. Beverages will be available to purchase at the bar. All proceeds from food and drink sales go directly to Lodge No. 1762. All food and beverages must be purchased by 6:45 p.m. sharp.
■ Gouverneur Elks Lodge No. 2035, 1419 US-11, Gouverneur
Cost: $14 general admission, $12 senior/military/student
Aug. 19: Curtain at 7 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Lodge No. 2035 will be selling it’s regular Bingo menu, which includes hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chickenburgers, pizza logs, onion petals, French fries, mozzarella sticks and breaded mushrooms. Beverages will be available to purchase at the bar. All food and drink sales go directly to Lodge No. 2035. All food and beverages must be purchased by 6:45 p.m. sharp.
Questions may be directed to Rhonda Revette at 315-519-1959.
