CARTHAGE — Cabin 3: The Outpost at the First Baptist Church and the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce will host events on July 9 and 10.
“Bands are coming from all over the country to entertain, help the north country,” said Erik Svereika, church pastor. “Each band has a mission of its own. Some help with and speak on respect, bullying and heart issues while others deal with drugs, alcohol and suicide. The north country definitely needs help in all these areas and more.”
“We believe this festival can stop the societal slide that we are witnessing, shore up families and help to get us back on a healthier direction,” he added. “The festival will be a blast for all ages. The bands are coming from Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Australia and all over New York state. Each band plays multiple styles of original music. So if you don’t care for one song, go walk around the displays, grab some food, play some games then go check out the next song.”
He noted there are various music genres and there will be booths set up with information from various nonprofits.
The Outpost will host the North Country Music Festival at Long Falls Park, Riverside Drive, in the Farmers Market Pavilion with music beginning at 3 p.m. with the HCC Band. TriChord from Georgia will take the stage at 4 p.m. followed by Thurane from Arizona at 5 p.m.; Elijah Daniels Ingram from Ithaca at 6 p.m.; local band Undefeated performs at 7:15 p.m.; former Newsboy John James is on at 8:15 p.m. The night’s performances conclude with Ignescent from Illinois starting at 8:45 p.m. The music will be followed by fireworks.
Admission to the festival is free but monetary donations or nonperishable items for the Carthage Village Ecumenical Food Pantry will be accepted.
For more information, contact Pastor Erik at yankee27thor@aol.com.
Meanwhile, across State Street at Turning Point Park, the Fireworks Festival hosted by the chamber begins at 6 p.m. with live entertainment by the Patti Stanford Band, food trucks and vendors.
“The Fireworks Festival is one of our largest events of the year,” said chamber director Rebecca J. Wallen. “It feels wonderful to be able to host this community event again this year. We hope everyone will be able to come out and enjoy some delicious food, great music and a spectacular fireworks display.”
The North Country Music Festival will continue Sunday with music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
