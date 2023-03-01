CARTHAGE — Carthage Central High School will present “Legally Blonde The Musical” March 10 and 11 in the auditorium.
The 2007 musical, with the book by Heather Hach with music by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayor motion picture.
Although the main character, sorority girl Elle Woods, enrolls in Harvard Law School to get her boyfriend back, everyone soon learns she has a decisive legal mind under her blonde mane.
“We chose ‘Legally Blonde’ because we wanted something new and fun,” said director James Goodenbery. “It has a positive message about female empowerment; about making positive choices, making mistakes and dealing with life-changing circumstances. This will be the first time Carthage has produced this show. I believe it is the first time the full version has been performed by a high school in the north country, although Indian River chose it a few years ago, only to have the performance canceled due to COVID concerns.
The leading role of Elle Woods is being played by senior Maddie Munn.
“She moved back to Carthage this year, with a strong work ethic and ready to sing,” said Mr. Goodenbery. “She performed ‘High School Musical’ at Colton-Pierrepont last year, but was last seen on the Carthage stage in ‘Sister Act’ in 2020 before closing for COVID.”
The role of hairdresser, Paulette Buonofuante, is played by Ally Halko.
“She is also a senior, and has been previously seen in ‘The Secret Garden,’ ‘Kodachrome’ and ‘Sister Act,’” said the director.
Emmett Forrest, Elle’s Harvard student mentor, is played by sophomore Nathaniel Kuhn.
“While this is his first musical at Carthage, he has shown great promise in his performance skills,” Mr. Goodenbery said.
Last year, for the first musical presentation after returning from COVID restrictions, the school’s drama department staged ‘The Secret Garden.”
Mr. Goodenbery noted that musical, which had a large cast, was a ghost story about love and rebirth.
“This year, we went in a different direction with ‘Legally Blonde,’” he said. “While it still has a large cast — over 40 students — it is a lighter story, with much more dancing — choreographed by Alison Lofink—, a relatable storyline and a lot more set building. Last year, most of the story took place in a mansion or a garden. This year, our set builders — with set design by Marvin Zehr — will represent more than a dozen different locations. It is a fast-paced show with a lot for the audience to take in all at once. Our costumers have also been put to test with designing and keeping track of more than 100 full costumes.”
Curtains go up at 7:30 p.m. both nights. The production is rated PG-13 due to language and sexual content so discretion is advised. General admission is $6.
