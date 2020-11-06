WEST CARTHAGE — November in Carthage means it’s time for the annual Turkey Bowl. This year due to the pandemic, the event will be pared down. Organizers had planned to still hold the game however on Tuesday that planned changed. Now, only the dinner and raffle remain.
In lieu of the survivors’ walk, the Carthage Turkey Bowl committee is seeking cancer survivors to be featured on a slide show presented by Runningboards Marketing. The company will have a truck playing the slideshow during the take-out turkey dinner Saturday The committee wants to include as many cancer survivors as possible. Cancer survivors who want to be included are asked to send in a picture to be included in the survivor slide show by Wednesday to Sue MLebarron via messenger on Facebook, emailed to smlebarron08@yahoo.com, or texted to any committee member.
Normally the football game would be followed by a dinner dance at the Carthage Elks Lodge. However, this year Zero Dock Street Restaurant, 130 Canal St., will provide take-out turkey dinners. Tickets at a cost of $15 each are available from committee members or at the door on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. At that time there will also be the opportunity to purchase tickets for a basket raffle.
The Turkey Bowl was originally just a game played when young men, including the late Donald Dorchester and current organizer Matthew Tehonica, came home around Thanksgiving. Over the years as the players’ lives were touched by cancer it became a fundraiser. The game and fundraisers throughout the year contribute to the Lewis County General Hospital Fund for Hope, Ryan’s Wish, Jefferson/Lewis Cancer Services and Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund.
