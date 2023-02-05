CARTHAGE — Preparations are in the works for the Feb. 11 Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce Winterfest.

The family-fun winter event features cardboard sled racing and a ladies fry pan toss. Raffles, bingo, crafts for all ages, a frozen duck pond game, a scavenger hunt and Plinko will be held throughout the day. City Dawgs food truck will be on site. The Carthage Free Library will hold a book sale. Every 15 minutes throughout the day there will be raffle drawings with tickets available at the event for $1 each.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.