CARTHAGE — Preparations are in the works for the Feb. 11 Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce Winterfest.
The family-fun winter event features cardboard sled racing and a ladies fry pan toss. Raffles, bingo, crafts for all ages, a frozen duck pond game, a scavenger hunt and Plinko will be held throughout the day. City Dawgs food truck will be on site. The Carthage Free Library will hold a book sale. Every 15 minutes throughout the day there will be raffle drawings with tickets available at the event for $1 each.
There will be a raffle for a 32-inch smart TV along with a snack basket donated by Carthage Savings and Loan. Tickets at a cost of $5 are available prior to the event at Carthage and West Carthage village offices, Carthage Savings and Loan, Community Bank and IMEC. Participants do not need to be present to win.
Registration for the cardboard sled race and ladies fry pan toss will begin at 11 a.m. with the contests beginning at noon. Event winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. In the event there is no snow for racing, the design contest will still be held.
“It’s a mental health day,” said Deborah Pierce, interim chamber director. “Come out with the kids to enjoy some fresh air and maybe win a prize.”
