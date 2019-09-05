Cast announced for Oswego Players next production

OSWEGO - Director Sherri Metz has announced her cast for the Oswego Players upcoming production of “I Take This Man” by Jack Sharkey. Metz welcomes some returning players and some new faces to the Frances Marion Brown Theater.
Cast includes: Giddy - Adele Cronk, Bret - Michael Tuso, Charlene - Amy Prieto, Dex – Eric Cronk and Jud – Nelson Metz. “I Take This Man” is set in Boston during the city’s famed marathon. Complications escalate at a furious pace in this outrageous concoction of wild and lightening paced hilarity. Gideon Hollis A.K.A. Giddy spots Bret, a handsome man in a tank top and shorts lying unconscious in Copley Square just after all other Boston Marathon racers have crossed the finish line. Inventive Giddy is looking to end her single life. She reasons that since nice guys finish last, he must be Mr. Right! She has Jud, an obliging policeman, carry him back to her nearby apartment, shocking her roommate Charlene whose fiancé, Dex, is due for a dinner date. Fantasy and deep-seated desperation bubble to the surface in this family-friendly cross between a romantic comedy and a screwball farce.
The show opens Oct. 11 through the 20 in the Frances Marion Brown Theater and plays again in dinner theater style as a fundraiser at the Church of the Resurrection, Oct. 25 and 26. For more information visit oswegoplayers.org
