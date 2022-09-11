Cast set for Oswego Players upcoming production of “A Comedy of Tenors”

OSWEGO - Sherri Metz, the director of the Oswego Players fall production, has announced the cast of Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors”.
Heading the lineup is Matt Fleming as Tito Merelli, a famous Italian opera singer. Fleming was last seen in this month’s production of “Pride and Prejudice”.
His long-suffering wife of 25 years is being played by Tammy Thompson, last seen in July’s “A Murder is Announced”.
Their daughter Mimi, an aspiring young actress, is being played by Megan Murtha, also seen in “A Murder is Announced”.
Saunders, the producer trying to put a concert on of dysfunctional tenors to a crowd of 30,000, is being played by Scott Bandla.
Max, an aspiring tenor and Saunders’ unfortunate son-in-law, is being played by Kevin Colvin, also seen in “A Murder is Announced” this past summer. He drew the “straight man” straw-which is one of the toughest roles to play in a farce.
Carlo Nucci, another famous young tenor and Tito’s nemesis, is being played by Don Delpriore, last seen in his underwear in 2019’s “What the Rabbi Saw”.
Completing this cast is a new comer to the stage Alexis Martin, who will play the role of Tatiana Racon, a ravishing Russian soprano.
Show dates are Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9 at the Francis Marion Brown Theatre and dinner theatre at the Church of the Resurrection Oct. 14 and 15.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.