The Lewis County Historical Society’s Home for the Holidays Festival, featuring train sets and holiday trees, continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the historical society, 7552 S. State St., Lowville. The event includes a huge Lionel train display; a silent auction for decorated Christmas trees and wreaths; a raffle for donated items and a display of gingerbread houses.

