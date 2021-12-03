The Lewis County Historical Society’s Home for the Holidays Festival, featuring train sets and holiday trees, continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the historical society, 7552 S. State St., Lowville. The event includes a huge Lionel train display; a silent auction for decorated Christmas trees and wreaths; a raffle for donated items and a display of gingerbread houses.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Times All-North Girls Soccer Second Team & Honorable Mention
- PHOTOS: Sugar & Spice
- High school girls soccer: Red Raiders rode Times All-North NAC MVP Rogers’ leadership to successful season
- Old Newsboys Day marks 75th year of raising funds for Salvation Army; unofficial total over $16,000 by end of day with more expected to trickle in
- Times All-North Girls Soccer First Team
- Augustinian Academy hosts Festival of Trees
- Catching the trains and the trees
- St. Lawrence County reports one COVID-19 death Friday; tri-county virus cases rise 213
Most Popular
-
SUNY Potsdam announces death of Officer-in-Charge John L. Graham
-
Two Watertown women charged with welfare fraud this week
-
Two taken to Samaritan after Watertown crash Thursday morning
-
City issues stop-work order on Mill Street gas station without building permit
-
Iowa hospital gave wrong dose of COVID vaccine to kids
Classifieds
- AAA BRZOSTEKS.COM Auctions-Antiques/ Businesses/ Farms & R.E. 1-800-562-0660. Commission low
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- CAROUSEL AUTO Sales, corner of Routes 3 and 49, Palermo
- AUCTION SERVICE, INC.
- FIREWOOD Seasoned split hardwood, block, or log length. All CC
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- BARRY L. HAYNES CO.
- 111 - AAA ABES
- Replace your roof with the best looking and longest lasting
- Looking for assisted living, memory care, or independent living? A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.