‘Frozen in Fulton’ family event

The Community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC), will host “Frozen in Fulton”, 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28. Connor Fitzpatrick of Fulton, pictured, partook in pumpkin painting as part of the craft activities at Catholic Charities’ recent Fall Food Truck Festival.

FULTON - The Community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC), will host “Frozen in Fulton”, 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, it was announced by Brooke Foster, program coordinator for the Community and Family Resource Center.

“This new, free event is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a variety of free activities, warm up with some hot cocoa, and take advantage of a one-day sale at our thrift store,” Foster said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.