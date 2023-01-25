FULTON - The Community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC), will host “Frozen in Fulton”, 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, it was announced by Brooke Foster, program coordinator for the Community and Family Resource Center.
“This new, free event is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a variety of free activities, warm up with some hot cocoa, and take advantage of a one-day sale at our thrift store,” Foster said.
The event will include a DJ and dancing, hot cocoa bar, winter craft station, a community resource fair, a fill-the-bag sale at the thrift store, and more, Foster said.
Catholic Charities and the Community and Family Resource Center are located at 808 W. Broadway, Fulton.
For more information on their services, or supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980, or visit https://ccoswego.com and find them on Facebook.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.