STERLING - The winning entries of the Cayuga Naturally Photograph contest were revealed Oct. 16 at the Sterling Nature Center. Cayuga County is a diverse place filled with nature’s best from the shore of Lake Ontario into the heart of the Finger Lakes. Seventeen photographers captured their favorite flora, fauna and places for hiking, canoeing, fishing, hunting and wildlife watching in the forty-eight photographs submitted to the 2021 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest. The photographs depict the beauty of the streams, lakes, trees, wildflowers, birds, animals and other aspects of nature found in Cayuga County.
The photographs from the 2021 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest are now on exhibit at the Sterling Nature Center in the interpretive building. They will remain on exhibit into 2022. From the entries submitted the judges selected two-first place,one-second place, three-third place and 10 honorable mentions.
The Sterling Nature Center’s 2021 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest results
First Place
Daniel Boocchino, Liverpool - The Simple Things…, Sterling Nature Center
Stefanie Obkirchner, Amsterdam - Moon Sentinel, Sterling Nature Center
Second Place
Susan DiCriscio, Oswego - Eastern Meadowlark, Sterling
Third Place
Eric Weaver, Fulton - Cardinal, Sterling Nature Center
Joe Carey, Syracuse - Bumblebee & Buttonbush, Sterling Nature Center
Nicholas Sliter, Red Creek - Serpent’s Pass, Sterling Nature Center
Honorable Mention
Linda Dugan, Alden - Swans on a Shimmering Morning, Cayuga Lake
Susan DiCriscio, Oswego - Yellow Warbler, Sterling Nature Center
Carrie Bush, North Syracuse - Napkin Please, Sterling Nature Center
Joe Carey, Syracuse - Blue Dasher, Sterling Nature Center
Carrie Bush, North Syracuse - Tranquility, Sterling Nature Center
Robert Harrold, Oswego - Woodpecker Art, Sterling Nature Center
Anne Pagano, Oswego - Foggy Rookery, Sterling Nature Center
Linda Dugan, Alden - In for a Landing, Aurora, NY
Stefanie Obkirchner, Amsterdam - Goodnight Rookery, Sterling Nature Center
Joe Carey, Syracuse - Green Heron, Sterling Nature Center
The 1428-acre Sterling Nature Center is part of the Cayuga County Parks & Trail Department and is located in northern Cayuga County on Jensvold Road just past the Sterling Renaissance Festival. The trail system is open from dawn to dusk every day of the year. For more information call 315-947-6143, find them on Facebook or look on the web at cayugacounty.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.