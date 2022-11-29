STERLING - Photographers captured their favorite flora, fauna and places for hiking, canoeing, fishing, hunting and wildlife watching in the photographs they submitted to the 2022 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest. The photographs depict the beauty of the streams, lakes, trees, wildflowers, birds, animals and other aspects of nature found in Cayuga County.
The photographs from the 2022 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest are now on exhibit at the Sterling Nature Center. They will remain on exhibit into 2023. From the entries submitted the judges selected one-first place, two-second place, three-third place and five honorable mentions.
The Sterling Nature Center’s 2022 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest results
Lori Sulger, Walton - Anticipation, Sterling Nature Center
Gina Kreutter, Webster - Sleepy Time, Sterling Nature Center
Rand Neal, Red Creek - Landing, Sterling Nature Center
Linda Dugan, Alden - Migration Lift Off, Cayuga
Rand Neal, Red Creek - Standing Proud, Sterling
Gina Kreutter, Webster - Dinnertime, Sterling Nature Center
Judy Chillson, Martville - First Light, Martville
Gina Kreutter, Webster - Eyes on the Watch, Sterling Nature Center
Nick Sliter, Red Creek - Rock Pile, Sterling Nature Center
Linda Dugan, Alden - Morning Flight, Ledyard
Judy Chillson, Martville - Autumn Sunset, Martville
The Sterling Nature Center is located in northern Cayuga County on Jensvold Road, one mile north of the Sterling Renaissance Festival. For more information, email snc@cayugacounty.us, or find them on Facebook and at www.cayugacounty.us or call the center at 315-947-6143.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.