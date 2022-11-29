STERLING - Photographers captured their favorite flora, fauna and places for hiking, canoeing, fishing, hunting and wildlife watching in the photographs they submitted to the 2022 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest. The photographs depict the beauty of the streams, lakes, trees, wildflowers, birds, animals and other aspects of nature found in Cayuga County.

The photographs from the 2022 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest are now on exhibit at the Sterling Nature Center. They will remain on exhibit into 2023. From the entries submitted the judges selected one-first place, two-second place, three-third place and five honorable mentions.

