Ceara Windhausen brings vocal stylings to Fulton

FULTON - Award winning jazz vocalist Ceara Windhausen brings her vocal stylings to the deck at Fulton’s Tavern On The Lock Restaurant from, 6-9 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 4.
Windhausen, no stranger to the Syracuse theatre scene, also sings with The Oswego County Musicians Union Big Band. It’s on that stage she met bassist Rob Sherwood and local band leader Joe Cortini. Sherwood, along with Cortini on drums and her go-to piano player Nick Godzik will back the singer with tunes from the great American songbook.
“Her style is well suited to a trio setting” noted Cortini, who, along with Sherwood, has backed several notable local and regional vocalists, “Ceara brings a fresh perspective to many classics, with music from the books of Duke Ellington, Cole Porter and the Gershwin Brothers...Fly Me To The Moon, Don’t Get Around Much Anymore, Girl From Ipanema...to name a few.”
There is no cover charge; regular menu and beverages are available.
Tavern On The Lock is located at 24 S. First St. in Fulton. Call 315-592-2661 to make a reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.