Celebrate Independence Sunday with Black River Valley Fiddlers

OSCEOLA - The musicians of the Black River Valley Fiddlers Chapter of the NYS Old Tyme Fiddlers Association welcome listeners and dancers to a free concert at the North American Hall of Fame and Museum in Osceola on Sunday, July 3. This group is known throughout the Watertown area for their old time fiddling and classic country music for round and square dancing, polkas, waltzes, and line dances.
Making their annual appearance at the Hall of Fame at 1121 Comins Road in Osceola, the Black River fiddlers will perform from 2-5 p.m. The Black River Valley Chapter, which includes North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame honorees, continues to attract new members and welcomes interested fiddlers, vocalists, backup musicians and listeners. For a complete schedule of upcoming events, see www.brvfa.com.
The Osceola site is handicap accessible, with a dance floor, plenty of seating, and picnic tables with umbrellas on the brick patio. The pavilion can be enclosed in case of inclement weather. A children’s play area is available next to the pavilion. Free parking is available on the side of the shared driveway closest to the museum. The entire site is pet-free, smoke free, drug and alcohol free.
The Hall of Fame and Museum will be open throughout the afternoon, as it is whenever the Old Tyme Fiddlers host events at the site. An appointment is needed at other times.
The Sunday concert series is made possible by the NYS Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature.
For driving directions, to request an appointment to tour the Hall of Fame, or to inquire about the opening for a Fiddlers Kitchen vendor, check the website, www.nysotfa.com or Facebook: New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers’ Assn.
