Celebrate the life and music of Aretha Franklin at OCP show

“R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” a celebration of the music of Aretha Franklin, is the next show in the Ogdensburg Command Performances 2022-23 season scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Friday at the George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy. Submitted photo

OGDENSBURG — The Friday, March 10 stage presentation in Ogdensburg honoring legendary soul and gospel singer Aretha Franklin is billed as the ultimate tribute concert showcasing the music icon’s life of love, tragedy, and triumph, according to the marketing director associated with the nation-wide tour.

“R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” a celebration of the music of Aretha Franklin, is the next show in the Ogdensburg Command Performances 2022-23 season. The performance begins at 7:45 p.m. at the George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy.

