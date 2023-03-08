Celebrate the life and music of Aretha Franklin at OCP show

OGDENSBURG — The Friday, March 10 stage presentation in Ogdensburg honoring legendary soul and gospel singer Aretha Franklin is billed as the ultimate tribute concert showcasing the music icon’s life of love, tragedy, and triumph, according to the marketing director associated with the nation-wide tour.
“R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” a celebration of the music of Aretha Franklin, is the next show in the Ogdensburg Command Performances 2022-23 season. The performance begins at 7:45 p.m. at the George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Sarah Dahlberg, the show’s national tour and marketing director, says the upcoming Ogdensburg performance is a chance for North Country residents to enjoy a live performance of Aretha’s greatest hits and witness a poignant narrative touching on some of the most inspiring and intimate details of her life.
“You learn so much about Aretha’s life, things you most likely didn’t know before,” Dahlberg said in an email promoting the show. “So, you walk away with a deeper understanding of her music and the times she lived through, and a deeper appreciation of her as an artist and trailblazer.”
Dahlberg says those who attend the March 10 show here in St. Lawrence County will quickly find themselves personally immersed in the life of Aretha Franklin as four hosts function as narrators onstage. She said Aretha’s unique American story unfolds between songs, while a large screen plays archival footage and other inspiring and inspirational graphics.
The show educates, but never stops being entertaining, according to the tour’s promoter.
And while much of the music may be familiar for older audience members, the show is also designed to be enjoyed by all, including the up and coming “Generation Z,” now aged between 12 and 25.
“For Gen Z, this is a chance to expose a new generation to iconic music they may not know much about, but which they should,” Dahlberg said. “This is the music that paved the way for the artists of today, and it’s the story of the people who made great sacrifices — sometimes with their lives — for the civil rights movement to make sure we all have the opportunity to live in a better tomorrow. It also reminds all generations that there is always work to do, even now, to make our society the best it can be.”
Friday’s performance features, among other songs, the noted hits “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” and of course the signature Aretha song “Respect,”
