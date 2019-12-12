AMBOY - From 10 a.m.-noon on Friday, Jan. 3 a celebration of snow will be held at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center over the holiday break. This family-oriented program where participants will explore the science of snow with simple experiments and crafts, and take a snowshoe walk through the woodlands.
There is a program fee of $4 per person or $12 per family, and children under three are free. Pre-registration is requested to assist in the celebration’s coordination. To register, contact Diana at 315-963-7286 or email dkb77@cornell.edu.
Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers. Outdoor footwear or winter boots that can be strapped into a snowshoe should be worn. Sneakers and fashion boots with heels do not fit in the straps and will make walking very difficult.
Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located on State Route 183, between Routes 13 and 69 in eastern Oswego County. For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286.
