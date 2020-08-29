Those traveling to New York this weekend to attend MTV’s Video Music Awards won’t have to adhere to the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine mandate, according to multiple news sources.
Billboard reported that the state won’t require some of the performers and entertainers making the trip to New York City to quarantine before attending the show. CBS reported that the state Department of Health said the awards show applied for exceptions for people traveling from states on New York’s ever-fluctuating travel advisory list.
“Similar to professional athletes, the VMA cast and crew are required to adhere to strict procedures which include quarantining when not working, wearing masks and appropriate social distancing, and rigorous testing during their stay. Exemptions to the travel advisory, which The Department has granted on a case by case basis, include individuals who have traveled to New York for medical procedures or funerals, as examples,” a statement from the DOH said.
According to syracuse.com, the awards show will be held outdoors with “limited or no audience” to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“...Performances will take place ‘from various iconic locations’ across all five boroughs in New York City, suggesting some artists may appear virtually in pre-taped videos,” a story from syracuse.com said.
The awards show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 30.
Gov. Cuomo, D-N.Y., and Govs. Philip D. Murphy, D-N.J. and Ned M. Lamont, D-Conn., imposed a tri-state order at midnight June 25 mandating a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who arrive in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from states with more than a 10 percent positive coronavirus test rate, or a positive test rating higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day average. Weekly calculations are completed Monday nights and the list is updated Tuesday morning.
There are now 28 states — just over half the country — on the travel advisory list, as well as Guam, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The updated list of states is as follows: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.
