Central Square goes virtual for its summer recreation program

CENTRAL SQUARE – It’s said it’s an ill wind that doesn’t blow some good somewhere, and most certainly coronavirus has been a very ill wind. Nevertheless, as a strong nation and a resilient people, we have adapted in some cases and in some ways that almost seem better than the old ways they’re replacing. In Central Square, they may have done just that.
Heather Stevens is a trustee of the village of Central Square and has headed up the village’s summer recreation program since 2009. Plans for 2020’s program were well underway.
“We had our staff hired,” Stevens said. “We were full steam ahead to go with our traditional program at the park. Then COVID hit, and we were holding out.”
Aside from the summer recreation program, Stevens also runs a day camp for the Boy Scouts, and as she started getting more and more information from the Health Department as to what they and the CDC were going to expect of the village, “we all started getting a little nervous,” she said.
She reported back to the village board, “they’re expecting this of the day camp up at Boy Scouts, they’re going to expect it here.”
And so, she said, “we just decided to get on the side of caution. Our program has run since 1947, and we did not want to lose that streak. We also believe we’re the oldest running recreation program in Oswego County.”
But given the realities of COVID, the restrictions placed on mass gatherings, and the necessity for social distancing, that 73-year-old tradition was looking more and more like it was coming to an end. Stevens wasn’t ready to throw in the towel. Resilience and adaptation were more on her mind. As she related:
“So, I came to the board, and I said, ‘I’ve got a crazy idea,’ and they’re like ‘What?’ I said, ‘Let’s go virtual.’ And they’re like, ‘We can’t go virtual. What are you talking about?’ I’m like, ‘Listen, we hired this young, educated, camp director, Rebekah Springer. I’ve known her since she was a little kid. She grew up in the program, so she understands the recreation program. She’s got a background in childhood education, students with disabilities. She’s a teacher with the Hannibal School District. I think she can do this.’ So, they said, ‘Alright. Reach out to her. See what she thinks.’ And she (Rebekah) was over the moon. She was like, ‘That is awesome. I’m disappointed it’s not going to be in person, but let’s run with this.’ And I said, ‘Okay, I’m going to draft something up and I’ll call you back in a day.’
“So, I started drafting out my image,” Stevens said, “and, I’m huge on community service, so, let’s have a community service component of this. We’ve got to get the kids active. This cannot be homework ‘cause they’ve just come off of the homework being home from school.”
Stevens called Rebekah back. “She goes to me, ‘We need three things every day.’ And I go, ‘Okay, what’ve you got?’ She goes, ‘a physical activity, they have to have a craft they’re working on, and they have to do a good deed.’ I just started laughing. I’m like, ‘Girl, we are totally on the same wavelength.’”
And there it was, an adaptation unlike any other. As far as Stevens knows, no one else has done this. Next, of course, came the details.
“So, we’re trying to decide what platform to run it on,” said Stevens. “That’s the next thing. And Facebook just seemed to be the most user-friendly to handle the format that we have, and we’ve been kind of test highlighting little pieces of it. The two of us have been posting stuff, just off and on, to get feelings of where people are at, and they’re enjoying it so far. So, once the rec program actually starts – there’s two weeks, July 13th through the 17th, and the 20th through the 24th – that will be 100% Rebekah, our director. I’ve already seen her plans, and I’m really kind of excited. It’s just to engage the kids. The parents will have minimal obligation. Obviously, any time your kid’s on the computer, you want a parent to monitor where they’re going and what they’re doing. But, it’ll have activities that they can choose from. Some are silly. Some are science-based. And there might be a joke or a riddle. And it’s not a whole day. You can pick and choose what you want. And then, we’re going to do random drawings for kids, or even adults, who participate, to get free ice cream at one of our local ice cream shops. So, we’re helping local businesses. And, if they do it every day, great. They don’t have to.”
As the flexibility of this new way of doing something they’d done for so long started to become apparent, its expanded possibilities started to become apparent too.
“We’re hoping that this grows eventually into something where we could reach out to maybe our senior citizen community and start offering things throughout the year there,” Stevens said. “We found already we can do story time. Authors do story times. We have an extremely talented local artist, Deirdre McCarthy, who has done a lot of Irish culture. She’s an Irish storyteller. She wrote a book. So, one of our plans was for the kids to go and listen to Deirdre read the book. It’s cool with her accent. The whole thing kind of ties together. It’s a way to highlight some of our local talent and expose them to our citizens, which is kind of cool too. So, we’re tying a lot of things together, but those two (summer) weeks will be focused just on the kids.”
And the ideas just keep coming, and the new realities just keep dawning.
“Normally our program is only for kindergarten through age 14,” Stevens said, “but with this running through Facebook, it can be for any age. We’ve opened it up to anybody, and they don’t have to be local anymore, where originally, our recreation program was only for children in the village of Central Square or town of Hastings. Being on Facebook, the possibilities are endless. Whoever stumbles upon it can interact with it. So, it’s kind of cool.”
The flexibility of this new form of recreation is one of its great strengths. Speaking about this summer’s program, Stevens said there will be six options each day.
“It could be self-paced,” she said. “If a kid needs something to do, they could pick one of the six or they could do all six activities. Whatever time they have available, it’s going to be really flexible with schedules.”
The accessibility of the program is a strength the old way of doing things just couldn’t possibly match. Either you were physically there for the activity, or you weren’t. And if you weren’t, you missed it. Not so with the virtual summer recreation program. The activities will be recorded and will be available to anyone, anytime.
Yet, the old has not been forgotten and merely swept out with a fresh broom. Springer has been able to include some of the past into the present.
“Our regular, traditional program, the Girl Scouts used to come in one day a week and do programming for girls who were interested,” Stevens noted. “They jumped on board with this. They’re like, ‘We love that you’re going virtual. Can we still do a segment one day a week?’ and we’re like, ‘Yeah.’ So, Rebekah has incorporated the Girl Scout avenue into it too.”
All this may be the jolt the summer recreation program has needed. Over the past few years, numbers have been down. But suddenly, the possibilities of what the summer recreation program can offer keep opening up.
“We used to get probably 150 to 170 kids a day,” Stevens said. “But the last two years, we’ve only averaged about 80. But, part of that is, we’re competing with basketball camp and football camp and band camp and scout camps. A lot of those aren’t in session this year because of the pandemic. So, we will have that avenue to kind of bring some of that back in. And I told Rebekah, if she wants to go talk to a basketball coach, we can tape a basketball segment, and we put that out to kids. If there’s something you’re interested in, let us know, and maybe we can find an activity that ties into that to meet your need or your interest. There’s a lot we can do with technology once people find it.”
Of course, a virtual program wouldn’t be quite up to snuff without a Facebook page, and the summer recreation program has one. Just search Central Square Summer Recreation Program. No registration is necessary.
Heather Stevens realizes good fortune too has played its part here in the creation of something quite special amidst that proverbial ill wind of a pandemic.
“We really lucked out getting a director who is basically over-qualified,” Stevens said. “That’s what made this possible, having someone like Rebekah come on board, and she was game for anything. She just got it. She got the idea that kids need to play, kids need to learn and not realize necessarily that they’re learning. And the fact that she could tie in the importance of the good deeds and community service in a fun way. She just took it and ran with it. It’s going to be exciting to see what she does and to see where it goes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.