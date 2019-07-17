Central Square July 24 concert in the park

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Concerts in the Park (presented by Project Bloom) has announced that Timeline will perform from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 at Goettel Community Park in Central Square. This is free concert is being sponsored by Fulton Savings Bank.
Bring a lawn chair and come out and enjoy the band. The Lions Club and Central Square Boys Scouts will sell refreshments and Project Bloom will have their 50/50 raffle. Come enjoy the music and support these great community groups.
Timeline is a Central NY’s show and dance bands. They have a reputation as a premier party band, performing hit songs from the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s. Timeline has performed with many national acts including the New Rascals, Steppenwolf, Lovin’ Spoonful and the Spencer Davis Group. They have repeat performances at the New York State Fair and the Syracuse Rock and Roll Festival.
The following sponsors make this concert series possible; (Platinum Level) Fulton Savings Bank, village of Central Square, (Gold Level) Oswego Health, Pathfinder Bank, (Silver Level) Acropolis Pizza, C. S. Community Church, Divine Mercy Parish, Kruising Knights Auto Club, Marino’s Italian Restaurant, “R” Diner, Sanjer Storage, Winter Harbor Marina, (Bronze Level) Anonymous Donors, C. S. Teacher’s Association, Curves, Dave’s Equipment Center, First Universalist Church of Central Square and Square Deal Liquors.
