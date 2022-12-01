CENTRAL SQUARE - The 75th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony for the village of Central Square will be held starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Goettel Community Park, located on Route 11 across from Reymore Chevrolet.
This years ceremony is in memory of Richard Matthys. Matthys passed away Dec. 20, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Central Square and graduated from Paul V. Moore and the University of Buffalo College of Pharmacy. He worked for 50 years as a pharmacist at Upstate Hospital and the Village Pharmacy in Central Square.
He was an active member of the Central Square Lions Club where he co-chaired the Christmas basket program for over 20 years. He was also a member of the Central Square Historical Society and a previous Boy Scout leader.
In addition to a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause there will cookies, crafts and more.
Canned goods and new unwrapped gifts will be accepted as donations to the community baskets. There will also be a box to donate shoes and boots to the “Tithe our Shoes” project which benefits families in the community.
