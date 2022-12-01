CENTRAL SQUARE - The 75th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony for the village of Central Square will be held starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Goettel Community Park, located on Route 11 across from Reymore Chevrolet.

This years ceremony is in memory of Richard Matthys. Matthys passed away Dec. 20, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Central Square and graduated from Paul V. Moore and the University of Buffalo College of Pharmacy. He worked for 50 years as a pharmacist at Upstate Hospital and the Village Pharmacy in Central Square.

